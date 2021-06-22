Aviva PLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,897 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

