Aviva PLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dover by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

