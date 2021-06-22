Aviva PLC Has $7.96 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $354.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,079 shares of company stock valued at $40,852,505. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

