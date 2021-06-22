Aviva PLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $281.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.00 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

