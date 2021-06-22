AWM Investment Company Inc. Increases Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 619.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 48.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.2% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,908,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,812,379.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,414 shares of company stock worth $24,343,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,594. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

