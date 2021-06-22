AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 1,048,163 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048,163 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.63% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.43. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.