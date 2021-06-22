AWM Investment Company Inc. Trims Holdings in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its holdings in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,251 shares during the period. SharpSpring accounts for approximately 1.7% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of SharpSpring worth $15,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,364,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in SharpSpring by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 277,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 96,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SharpSpring by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

SHSP has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,568. The firm has a market cap of $181.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

