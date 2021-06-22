Axe Reaches Market Capitalization of $321,279.84 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $321,279.84 and approximately $95,083.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.36 or 0.00742441 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.