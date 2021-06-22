Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,533 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

