Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,507 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Axos Financial worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AX stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AX shares. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

