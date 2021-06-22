Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,476.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,442.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,762.23 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $941.44 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

