Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

