Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 123,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 17.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 77,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2,855.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 64.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock worth $313,598,502. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.10.

SQ stock opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.20. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

