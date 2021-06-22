Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,058 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Merchants Bancorp worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

