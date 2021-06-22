Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Balchem were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. Balchem’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

