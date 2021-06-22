BancFirst Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.45.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $2,187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243. 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

