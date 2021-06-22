Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 123.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

