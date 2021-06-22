Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,352 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after buying an additional 1,594,312 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,819,000 after buying an additional 225,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after buying an additional 147,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 237.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 370,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after buying an additional 119,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.