Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 14,818 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

