Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.28.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

