Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $1.52 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $67,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $47,263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco by 595.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,767 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

