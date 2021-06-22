Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 105 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $213.97 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

