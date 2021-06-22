Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 916,333 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 894.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.46% of TEGNA worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.