Bank of Montreal Can Buys 185,654 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 142.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bunge were worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 45.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 518,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 161,425 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

