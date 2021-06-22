Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.37 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.45% of The Ensign Group worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,704.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,331 shares of company stock worth $2,409,850. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.