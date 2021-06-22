Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Okta were worth $26,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,427,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $233.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.56. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,357. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.