Bank of Montreal Can Sells 333,022 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 333,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 65.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

AKAM stock opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.01.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

