Bank of Montreal Can Sells 36,760 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

