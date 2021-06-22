Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 42,771 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,503,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $215,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.