Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $221.71 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of American Water Works worth $221,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2,670.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 325,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.