Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $230,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.