Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,291,577 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 137.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $201,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,171,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

