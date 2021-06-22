Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,552 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $242,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,140,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 94,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,364.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $763.98 and a one year high of $1,384.64. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.