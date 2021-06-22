Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,891 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $250,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AZO stock opened at $1,415.60 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,081.54 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,448.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

