Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

