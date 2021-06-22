Barclays Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCT. Roth Capital cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $32.80 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,301,000 after buying an additional 619,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 661,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 79,464 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

