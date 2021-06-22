Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

