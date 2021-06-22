Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,979 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $92,070 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $498.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

