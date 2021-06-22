Basf (ETR:BAS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.53 ($91.22).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock opened at €65.69 ($77.28) on Tuesday. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.