Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 81,822 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 695,133 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 886,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 161,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 253.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 32,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,880. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

