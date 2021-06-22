Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $39.57 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.8% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,104. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.