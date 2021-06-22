Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $27,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after buying an additional 660,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. 14,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

