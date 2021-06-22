Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

MEOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.