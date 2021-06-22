Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 382,588 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,588 shares during the quarter. The Kroger comprises approximately 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Kroger worth $30,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,117,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

