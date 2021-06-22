Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $389.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,900. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $295.40 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

