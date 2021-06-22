Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,255 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,280,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,622 shares of company stock valued at $51,055,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

