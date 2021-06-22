Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $460.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.