Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,093 shares of company stock worth $8,481,033. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.