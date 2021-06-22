Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $137,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berry stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 3,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,934. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $543.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

