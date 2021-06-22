Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Berry Global Group worth $33,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NYSE:BERY opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,573,780 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.